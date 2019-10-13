Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PSF opened at $29.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

