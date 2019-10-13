CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Reaches $284,247.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market cap of $284,247.00 and $6.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

