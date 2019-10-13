Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Colliers International Group pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.83 billion 0.99 $97.66 million $2.45 29.97 Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.43 -$21.88 million $7.95 3.83

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.15% 23.99% 3.86% Office Properties Income Trust -15.86% -4.92% -1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colliers International Group and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Office Properties Income Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $78.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.43%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Office Properties Income Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

