COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) versus Brookfield Renewable Partners (OTCMKTS:BEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.92 billion 0.84 $384.97 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.47 $62.00 million $0.13 316.62

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 9.16% 1.80% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

