Comparing HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) & Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HF Foods Group and Domino’s Pizza’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.29 $6.35 million N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza $3.43 billion 3.07 $361.97 million $8.42 30.62

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than HF Foods Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HF Foods Group and Domino’s Pizza, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza 1 7 17 0 2.64

Domino’s Pizza has a consensus target price of $287.46, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62% Domino’s Pizza 10.79% -12.92% 34.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HF Foods Group does not pay a dividend. Domino’s Pizza pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats HF Foods Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of March 22, 2019, it operated through approximately 15,900 stores in 85 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

