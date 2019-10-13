Comparing Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and China Mobile (OTCMKTS:CHL)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hong Kong Television Network and China Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A China Mobile 1 5 5 0 2.36

China Mobile has a consensus target price of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given China Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hong Kong Television Network does not pay a dividend. China Mobile pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and China Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $114.38 million 2.78 -$16.98 million N/A N/A China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.63 $17.80 billion $4.16 10.21

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Mobile beats Hong Kong Television Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

