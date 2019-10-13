Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Constellium worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after buying an additional 521,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Constellium by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

