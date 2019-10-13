Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 4 2 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 0 14 1 3.07

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus price target of $98.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 3.90 $454.91 million $6.90 12.66 Synovus Financial $1.62 billion 3.26 $428.48 million $3.64 9.53

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synovus Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.57% 13.85% 1.47% Synovus Financial 24.15% 15.11% 1.40%

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

