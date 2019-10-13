Contrasting US Gold (USAU) and Its Competitors

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare US Gold to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -2.05 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.00

US Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -445.58% 15.77% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for US Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 554 1546 1615 91 2.33

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 198.74%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 72.55%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s competitors have a beta of -0.77, meaning that their average share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold competitors beat US Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

