Contrasting VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Viking Energy Group (NASDAQ:VKIN)

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

3.5% of VirTra Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of VirTra Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VirTra Systems and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Systems $18.08 million 1.15 $820,000.00 $0.10 26.86 Viking Energy Group $1.98 million 7.42 N/A N/A N/A

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VirTra Systems and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra Systems currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.55%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra Systems and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Systems -15.97% -18.35% -11.81% Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

VirTra Systems has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.