Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) by 253.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corindus Vascular Robotics worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of CVRS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.40.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

CVRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen lowered Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.28 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

