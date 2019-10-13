Cott (NYSE:COT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cott from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of COT opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cott has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.80 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $312,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,250.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,617.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COT. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cott by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cott by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

