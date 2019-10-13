Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Covia worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Covia in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

In other Covia news, CFO Andrew Eich acquired 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVIA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Covia Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $444.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

