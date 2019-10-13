Cowen Analysts Give Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) a $70.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.60.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock worth $1,110,912. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 458.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.