Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.93 ($33.64).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €22.77 ($26.48) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.53. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

