Creditbit Market Cap Tops $21,241.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Creditbit has a market cap of $21,241.00 and $132.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00851830 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

