Critical Comparison: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Natera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natera $257.65 million 10.09 -$128.15 million ($2.15) -17.24

Castle Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Natera -46.78% -273.92% -42.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Castle Biosciences and Natera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Natera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.65%. Natera has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Natera.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Natera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora products of conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; Evercord, a cord blood and cord tissue processing and storage service; and Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that analyzes and tracks mutations to an individual's tumor. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. Natera, Inc. has research collaborations with the Institut Jules Bordet and Fox Chase Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

