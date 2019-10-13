Critical Contrast: HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & CAHS China HGS Real Estate (OTCMKTS:HGSH)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate -1.01% -0.25% -0.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.62 $1.03 billion N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.47 $5.24 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CAHS China HGS Real Estate does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HANG LUNG PROPE/S beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

