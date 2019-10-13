Critical Survey: North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) vs. Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Quest Rare Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.43% 22.83% 18.94% Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Rare Minerals has a beta of 9.94, suggesting that its stock price is 894% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Quest Rare Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.86 $91.96 million N/A N/A Quest Rare Minerals N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Rare Minerals.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quest Rare Minerals does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for North American Palladium and Quest Rare Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quest Rare Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

North American Palladium beats Quest Rare Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec. The company was formerly known as Quest Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. in April 2010. Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

