Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,006 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 233,752 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 215,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 99,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a P/E ratio of 198.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

