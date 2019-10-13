Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,804,000 after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $133.11 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

