Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 43,379 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,379 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

