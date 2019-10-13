Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,427 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

