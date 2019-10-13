Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 540 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

