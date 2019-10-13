CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,672,000 after buying an additional 2,382,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,430 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,417,000 after purchasing an additional 784,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CubeSmart by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

