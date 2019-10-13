Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,401,000 after acquiring an additional 881,282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 144,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 102,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 274.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 844,530 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $777,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,939,440.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,032. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

