Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 492 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innophos were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Innophos by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Innophos by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innophos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innophos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Innophos by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPHS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

