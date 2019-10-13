Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 140,862 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo purchased 8,550 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,674.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine purchased 8,627 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $255,790.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

