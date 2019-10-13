Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unit were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 45.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 164.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 52.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 43.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,580. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Unit Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

