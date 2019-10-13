Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

