Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,460.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $983,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

