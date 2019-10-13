Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $311,000 in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $4,774,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

