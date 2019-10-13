Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $76,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,565 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK opened at $11.18 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.