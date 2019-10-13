Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alamo Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

