Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 621 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

