Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 90,532 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 594,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 134,812 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 538,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 468,224 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of CBRE opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.