Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.11. Curis shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 581,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 184,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

