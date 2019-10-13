Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Up 342.9% in September

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the August 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Cypress Energy Partners news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,399.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.09 million during the quarter. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 148.75% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

