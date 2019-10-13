D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,240 Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Albireo Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $16.94 on Friday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 2,403.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

