D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 53,214 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,214 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kopin worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 617,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kopin by 222.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Kopin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kopin by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 67.79% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

