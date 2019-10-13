D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,340 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. Gannett’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCI. ValuEngine downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

