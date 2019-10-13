D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,707 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Quotient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quotient by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quotient by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 701,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 58,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quotient by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Quotient by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares in the company, valued at $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $484.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Quotient Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

