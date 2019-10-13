D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,464 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE GTN opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 over the last three months. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

