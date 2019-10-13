D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 10,340 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

