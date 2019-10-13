D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 53,136 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Santander downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.