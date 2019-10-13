D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 742,476 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 742,476 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 75.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

