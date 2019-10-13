D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after acquiring an additional 145,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 184,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $18.27 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 337.50%.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

