Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $715,000 in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.07% of 180 Degree Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 17,226 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,691.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 126,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,180.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,695 shares of company stock worth $149,784. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

