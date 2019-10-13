Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $288,000 Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.17% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 1,298.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 558.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 128.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Harbert Management Corp bought 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $35,104.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,944 shares of company stock worth $204,647 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

