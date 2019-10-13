DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,221. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.